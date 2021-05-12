Trolley rides with Santa in Scranton

The event began at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There were lots of different ways to celebrate the holiday season in Lackawanna County on Sunday.

Kiddos could hop aboard a trolley for a ride with Santa in Scranton.

The ride featured sing-a-longs, dancing, storytelling, and of course, some one-on-one time with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Inside the Electric City Trolley Museum, visitors could check out the Annual Trim a Tree Challenge.

The Christmas trees were decorated by students from the Lackawanna County School Districts with this year's theme as board games.

Visitors could vote for their favorite tree and prizes were awarded to the top four fan favorites.