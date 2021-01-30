Trio facing drug charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars in Lackawanna County after police say they broke up a drug deal.
According to Scranton police, 50-year-old Richard "Smoke" Oakley and two others arrived at a hotel with the intent to sell crystal meth.
Officers found $46,000 worth of drugs hidden in the suspect's car.
Javier Lopez and Justine Thorne are also locked up.
Police say Oakley was also in possession of a personal stash of methamphetamines.
They are all facing felony drug charges in Lackawanna County.