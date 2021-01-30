Trio facing drug charges in Scranton

The incident occurred on Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars in Lackawanna County after police say they broke up a drug deal.

According to Scranton police, 50-year-old Richard "Smoke" Oakley and two others arrived at a hotel with the intent to sell crystal meth.

Officers found $46,000 worth of drugs hidden in the suspect's car.

Javier Lopez and Justine Thorne are also locked up.

Police say Oakley was also in possession of a personal stash of methamphetamines.