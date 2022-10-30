Trick or treating in Wilkes-Barre

Even though Halloween is Monday, trick or treating came a day early for some kids in Wilkes-Barre.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The city of Wilkes-Barre, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the Diamond City Partnership hosted a trick-or-treating event around Public Square.

And Mayor George Brown was there to hand out candy.

In addition to the candy, there were also games and other activities for kids to enjoy.

"I think it's great; it's real nice to see everybody out. It's nice out, sunny, can't beat it. He loves it; everybody's complementing him in his costume, they all know who he is, he's all excited, having a good time," said John Balut, Wilkes-Barre.

Hundreds of kids attended the event throughout the day.