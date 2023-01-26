Treasurer of little league in Lackawanna County charged with theft

A man from Archbald is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from Lakeland Little League.

Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents.

Babarsky is the league treasurer.

He told police he was using the money to pay bills.

He faces forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property charges in Lackawanna County.