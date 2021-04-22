Travel bookings up despite warnings

Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely spoke with a travel agent in Lackawanna County who says people in our area are still booking trips to just about anywhere.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The federal government is still warning against international travel, saying it plans to add 80 percent of the world's countries to the "do not travel" list.

Since the start of the pandemic, places such as airports have been a lot less busy. and many travel agencies, including Sunshine Direct in Moosic, took a hit.

Manager George Selden says the industry may have a long road to recovery.

"We refunded half a million dollars to people who bought travel in 2019 to travel in 2020 but couldn’t travel," Selden said.

But as of late, he says, he's seeing more people interested in travel.

"The first two weeks of February, it was like someone turned the switch from off to on, and it’s been nonstop ever since. People call and say, ‘I want to go somewhere.’ The first thing I’ll say is, ‘What do you have in mind?’ ‘I don’t know.’ Well, ‘I don’t know’ is a big place."

People have been so eager to travel; some are ready to come in and stick a pin in the map. These days, it’s not that simple.

The U.S. government is advising against traveling to most foreign countries because of the pandemic. Still, the new advice is not an advisory, and Selden doesn't think it will keep everyone home.

"People are tired of ‘do not travel to a certain place.’ We are in this business to satisfy what people want but also keeping safe."

Selden says he's become more of an advisor, helping travelers navigate each country's restrictions and the restrictions for reentering the United States. Every U.S. citizen must have a negative coronavirus test before returning home.

"The only drawback people worry about a little bit is, ‘What if I test positive?’ Well, if you test positive, you better tell them at work that you’re going to be late because you’re going to be there at least ten more days.

Selden says he wants to make sure his customers are informed, but it's up to them to make a final decision.