Travato's on the map for its meats

There's a meat market in Lackawanna County with kielbasa that's making a name for itself.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — There are two times a year when Trovato's Meat Market in the Clarks Summit area is really bustling: Christmas and Easter.

Owner, Brian Schirg says they sell, "a lot of kielbasa, fresh kielbasa, smoked kielbasa, hams, lamb, veal, stuff like that."

And while this shop is doing a lot of curbside pickup orders, customers coming into the store are also keeping workers there busy.

"I think it's up a little bit this year, absolutely. More people are getting out more, ever since everything happened," said Schirg.

One gentleman was buying ham and even hot dogs for his Easter Feast.

"It's a traditional thing, it's pretty tasty here, yes," said Donald White.

While Trovato's is known for supplying meats to the Abington area, its kielbasa is building quite the reputation.

The meat market was named by fans in an "Access Nepa" Best of Poll for its Kielbasa.

And they have 93-year-old Howard Darling to thank for it.

He owned Darling's Locker Plant in La Plume for 64 years and gave Trovato's his secret kielbasa recipe

Darling remembers, "come down here and show him how to make kielbasa my way, so he started making it and everybody likes this recipe and we do real good with it here."

And Howard has no plans to retire.

"I like to work. And you like kielbasi? I like kielbasa, yep."