Transition Fair for special needs students

Several organizations teamed up to give special needs students an opportunity to learn about transitioning out of high school with the skills they may need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 25 agencies that assist those with special needs set up inside Goodwill Industries in Scranton for the Transitions Fair.

The event was organized by Goodwill, the Scranton School District, NEIU 19, and Allied Services. Organizers say they host this fair to provide all the resources for people with special needs who are making a big life transition, like students graduating high school.

"I know that a lot of parents and a lot of students don't realize when they leave high school, it's a whole different world out there. So, they need to be able to articulate what they want to do, their strengths and needs. They need to know what's out there to help them," said Dave Genovese, Scranton School District's transition coordinator.

About 200 students from several districts, parents, and teachers attended the Transition Fair.

Joseph Felker is a junior at Lakeland High School and says he learned a lot about the opportunities he and his classmates have.

"So they can get a job and be independent," Felker said, adding that his goals include graduating and going to college.

Besides resources for students and parents, students also learn skills that they may use in college.

"We also did a little bit of mock interviewing downstairs, some presentations on social skills on the job, college accommodations, just to kind of get the kids just some information of what it's going to be like when they leave high school," Genovese said.

Organizers say they also try to bring in business owners who employ people living with special needs or give them information about other options if they want to transition straight into the workforce.