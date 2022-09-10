Great Northeast Model Train Show in Dunmore

Train collectors from across the country traveled to Dunmore for the Great Northeast Model Train Show.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Over 90 vendor tables were filled with model railroad and train-related merchandise at the Holiday Inn for the event, and about a thousand people visited the train show.

Many left with train collectibles or new knowledge about train models.

The owner of a model train store in Jessup organized the event, saying it highlights how large train model collecting is in Northeastern PA.

"They're always working on their rails no matter what time of the year, and it's just something that they truly enjoy, and it's also a stress relief to be able to get away from the real world for a little bit and just enjoy the hobby," said Bernie Macabage, organizer.

This was the 4th year for the train show in Dunmore.