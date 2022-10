There will be a lane restriction between the Avoca exit and exit 182 in Moosic on Thursday.

AVOCA, Pa. — A heads up for drivers traveling between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, roadwork on Interstate 81 may cause some delays.

On Thursday, there will be a lane restriction between the Avoca exit and exit 182 in Moosic.

According to PennDOT, crews will be working on patching a stretch of the Interstate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

