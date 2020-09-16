Traffic alert for Thursday's Joe Biden visit

Biden is expected to take part in a CNN town hall event at PNC Field in Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — State police are warning drivers about traffic troubles expected during Thursday's visit from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

There will be rolling roadblocks and closures on Interstate 81 north and south in the area of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre International Airport exit (178) and the Moosic exit (180).

Roads around PNC Field will also be closed for times between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Drivers should plan alternate routes and avoid the area.

Biden, a Scranton native, is expected to take part in a CNN town hall event beginning at 8 p.m.