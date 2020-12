A highway is back open in Lackawanna County after a tractor trailer crash Tuesday night.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The rig wrecked near the Daleville exit on Interstate 380 north just after 11 Tuesday night.

A tractor trailer hauling alcohol rolled over, blocking both lanes.

Both lanes were shut down while crews clear the scene. Both lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police haven't said if anyone was hurt here in Lackawanna County.