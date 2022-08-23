Tractor-trailer crash on Casey Highway

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A crash backed up traffic on the Casey Highway in Lackawanna County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., officials say a tractor-trailer rear-ended a car in the eastbound lanes between the Olyphant and Jessup Exits.

That stretch of the Casey was already down to one lane due to ongoing construction.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash in Lackawanna County.

