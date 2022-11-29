x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Toys for Tots gets big donation on 'Giving Tuesday'

The $50,000 donation comes as part of the global generosity movement known as 'Giving Tuesday.'
Credit: WNEP

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As part of 'Giving Tuesday,' the Lackawanna County Commissioners are helping out Toys for Tots.

Officials presented representatives from Toys for Tots with a $50,000 donation Tuesday afternoon at the government center in Scranton.

The money will go towards helping the Marine Corps buy Christmas toys for children around Lackawanna County.

Officials hope it will also deliver smiles and hope to the kids.

To find a Toys for Tots campaign near you, click here.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel. 

More Videos

In Other News

Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

Before You Leave, Check This Out