Toys for Tots gets big donation on 'Giving Tuesday'

The $50,000 donation comes as part of the global generosity movement known as 'Giving Tuesday.'

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As part of 'Giving Tuesday,' the Lackawanna County Commissioners are helping out Toys for Tots.

Officials presented representatives from Toys for Tots with a $50,000 donation Tuesday afternoon at the government center in Scranton.

The money will go towards helping the Marine Corps buy Christmas toys for children around Lackawanna County.

Officials hope it will also deliver smiles and hope to the kids.

To find a Toys for Tots campaign near you, click here.