Toyota of Scranton presents car to Friends of the Poor

The car was filled with dozens of wrapped toys to give to children in need.

SCRANTON, Pa. — On Friday, Dec. 18 Toyota of Scranton presented a brand new 2021 Toyota Corolla to the Friends of the Poor.

The Friends of the Poor is a ministry sponsored by the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. They work to help those living in poverty and enhance the lives of those in low-to-moderate-income communities.

Friends of the Poor also manages food, clothing, and household item pantries at several locations in Scranton.

The new Corolla will be used to pick-up donations and transport staff to those in need.

The car also acts as a moving billboard for their cause.