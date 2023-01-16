Tourists brave the cold at Steamtown

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison spoke with folks checking out the trains and bundling up to stay warm.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People took advantage of an extra day off and the sunshine at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton on Monday.

Eric Schubert and his girlfriend were in Wayne County over the weekend and were looking for something else to check out on their way back home to Philadelphia.

"On the way down, we figured, might as well stop here and see if there's anything interesting. So I found this, and I figured we like trains, so might as well take a look."

Koll Hunter and his family also spent their weekend in the area skiing and wanted to take a trip back down memory lane.

"I've been here before, but when I was a young kid so, we decided to come back just for good memories."

Unfortunately, not all of the buildings are open to visitors. In November, the heating system for some of the buildings broke and still needs repairs. The visitor center, theater, history museum, and technology museum remain closed until it gets fixed.

Even so, the limited access and cold temperatures didn't put the brakes on people's visits.

"Yeah, it's fine. At least we're still able to walk around and still check some of it out," Hunter said.

"I don't really worry about that because I've been in way colder conditions," Dylan McCullouch said.

"You take it as it is. We didn't know there was going to be a scavenger hunt. And that's exactly the kind of thing that would be up the kids' alley and keep them focused and entertained and running around, and hopefully, getting enough of that energy out for the car ride home," Amy Hunter said.