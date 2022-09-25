Kicking off the Tour De Scranton

The charity bike ride began at Scranton High School Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday.

The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city.

The bike ride is held in memory of Erin Jessica Moreken, a college student who died of a drug overdose in 2002.

Participants say raising awareness is something that will help a lot of people.

"I was one of the people that never thought anything was going to happen to me and I overdosed and ended up in the hospital; I am lucky I am here. So we gotta get awareness out there and raise money for rehab, any kind of treatment," said Jim McHugh, Dunmore.

All proceeds from the Tour De Scranton benefit the Erin Jessica Moreken Drug and Alcohol Fund.