Pile your pizza with toppings to help children with heart disease

A pizza shop in Scranton is helping a nonprofit raise money for children with heart disease one topping at a time.

SCRANTON, Pa. — DaVinci's Pizza on the Square in downtown Scranton serves up pizza by the slice or tray and hopes customers choose to pile on the toppings. The pizza shop is hosting a fundraiser called Toppings for Tate to benefit Jack of Hearts. The nonprofit helps families of children with congenital heart disease.

"Whatever the cost is of that, it goes directly to the foundation," said Erin Bender at DaVinci's Pizza.

"We were absolutely thrilled when they told us that they had this idea to do Toppings for Tate and to give all the proceeds to Jack of Hearts," said Tate's father, Dennis Engles.

Engles said when his son Tate was born last July, doctors diagnosed Tate with a congenital heart disease that keeps oxygen-rich blood from getting to the body. There were many trips back and forth to Philadelphia for Tate's appointments and surgery.

The Jack of Hearts jumped in to help the family during what Dennis calls a very scary time.

"They assisted us, and we found out that they assist a lot of families and a lot of other people financially with costs and a lot of other things."

Dennis and his wife were thankful to have a group that understood what they were going through and how to help a child born with Tetralogy of Fallot.

"We had no idea that there were this many people that had that were whose lives were affected by this. We didn't even know what Tetralogy of Fallot was when it was first told to us."

Back at DaVinci's in Scranton, the owners are happy to give back to a good cause.

"Hopefully, we could do it every year. And so far, we've been getting a lot of feedback and a lot of good things from it."

The Toppings for Tate fundraiser at DaVinci's ends on February 28, but the Engles are also raising money by selling Team Tate t-shirts here.