Advice to stay safe in the heat in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with a nurse practitioner about what you can do to stay safe during this heatwave.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — All over our area, temperatures are soaring as much of the U.S. sees above-average heat.

In Dunmore, the splash pad at Sherwood Park is being put to good use by summer campers.

"It's very beneficial because all these kids are just hot," said camp counselor Michael Bonavoglia. "We only get so much time out here while it's 95 out, so to get them out on the splash pad, it's good for them so they can get some of their energy out."

But too much time spent in the sun can cause problems. We talked to pediatric nurse practitioner Laurie Valunas from the University of Scranton.

"When the weather outside causes the air temperature to be hotter than your body or just as hot as your body, there's no place to displace your body temperature; the air can't absorb it. So we see a lot of heat-related illnesses when both the heat index is high and the humidity is high," Valunas said.

One of the main heat-related illnesses is heat exhaustion. Symptoms include nausea, dizziness, and dehydration.

Even more serious is heat stroke. In such a case, a person stops sweating, seems confused, and may be at risk of a seizure or stroke.

"That is a true medical emergency, and those people should be immediately cooled off, take unnecessary clothing off. They should have cool compresses or water poured on them, and 911 should be called immediately if you believe someone is suffering from true heat stroke," Valunas advised.

As this high heat continues over the next few days, stay hydrated, wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing, and sit back, relax, and enjoy some air conditioning if it calls for it.