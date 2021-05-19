To mask or not to mask? Shoppers faced with new options

Businesses and people are still deciding whether to ditch their masks now that the CDC has given the green light for the fully vaccinated.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Marissa Calachino wasn't aware that Target no longer required fully vaccinated shoppers to wear masks, but once she found out, she was happy to take hers off.

"I guess I'm going to take off my mask," she laughed. "I guess it's whatever people want to do."

We asked customers outside the store in Dickson City how they felt about the change.

"It's actually great because I was never a fan of wearing masks anyway, but I did it to keep myself and my family safe. But now that I'm vaccinated, I'm like, let's do it! I just want to get back to my normal life," Andrea Kidwell said.

"I'm going to wear my mask until I feel like I shouldn't. And that's going to be probably six months, I would think," Andy Wlock said.

"I'm ready for normalcy again. I'm fully vaccinated, so I'm just excited to go about life again," Brittney Lee said.

The majority of people we saw walking in and out of the store had masks on. Some people told us they just didn't want to be the odd man out and were following other shoppers' leads.

"I'm fully vaccinated but I wore a mask anyway just because I saw a bunch of other people doing it, so I figured, why not?" said Luke Croken.

Mask or no mask, one thing everyone we talked to could agree on is that it should be up to the individual person.

"Honestly, if people don't want to wear the mask, that's up to them. If they're vaccinated, and they feel comfortable, that's great. But I'm more about protecting the people around me than my own safety," Justine Hamborsky said.