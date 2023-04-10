x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Times-Shamrock newspapers go digital Monday

Monday newspaper editions are now only available online
Credit: WNEP
Monday newspaper editions are now only available online

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting today, the Monday editions of the Times-Tribune, Citizens' Voice, Standard Speaker and Republican Herald will only be published online.

The CEO and publisher of Times-Shamrock Communications blames inflation and fewer people picking up physical copies of the paper for the change.

There will continue to be a print and digital edition Tuesdays through Sundays, delivered to subscribers and available to non-subscribers at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

The electronic edition of those papers can be found on their websites.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Easter egg scavenger hunt held at aquarium

Before You Leave, Check This Out