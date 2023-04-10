Times-Shamrock newspapers go digital Monday

Monday newspaper editions are now only available online

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting today, the Monday editions of the Times-Tribune, Citizens' Voice, Standard Speaker and Republican Herald will only be published online.

The CEO and publisher of Times-Shamrock Communications blames inflation and fewer people picking up physical copies of the paper for the change.

There will continue to be a print and digital edition Tuesdays through Sundays, delivered to subscribers and available to non-subscribers at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

The electronic edition of those papers can be found on their websites.