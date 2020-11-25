Times tower lighting during pandemic

The iconic radio tower on the Scranton Times building will be lit for the holidays on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A holiday tradition in Scranton is going forward, despite some restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The radio tower on the Scranton Times building in Scranton will be lit up Wednesday night, marking the start of the Christmas holiday season in the area.

Fireworks over the city will accompany the tower lighting.

Organizers are asking people not to gather near the Times building in order to observe social distancing, noting that the tower and the fireworks will be visible from many places in the downtown.