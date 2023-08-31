Times-Shamrock selling off its newspaper group

The sale includes four local daily papers and several weekly and periodic publications.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The company that owns several local newspapers is selling off its newspaper group, according to a story published on Thursday.

Times-Shamrock Communications is selling the company's four daily papers — The (Scranton) Times-Tribune, The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens' Voice, The (Pottsville) Republican Herald, and The (Hazleton) Standard-Speaker.

The sale includes weekly and periodic newspapers and commercial printing operations—Absolute Distribution Inc. and Times-Shamrock Creative Services.

The buyer, Colorado-based MediaNews Group, is owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

The sale does not include the Times-Shamrock's radio or billboard operations, or the Scranton Times Building.

In April, Times-Shamrock no longer offered a print edition of its newspapers on Mondays, instead releasing a digital version on that one day of the week.

The decision was based on rising costs and changing demand from younger readers for electronic publications.