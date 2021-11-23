Time to make the snow

Ski resorts around the area have started making their own snow this week as the temperatures have dropped.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It's a sure sign that winter is coming—snow accumulates on the slopes at Montage Mountain in Lackawanna County.

After seeing the slopes packed last season, the resort hopes to get an early start on this ski season.

"It's cold. We've got the guns going. Our crews have been out since yesterday at six o'clock, and they're running around the clock, so it's going to be a great season, and we're getting ready for it," said Jeff Slivinski, Montage Mountain's director of marketing.

The colder it is each day, the more time the resort has to build a good base of snow.

"We're seeing some days that are going to be cold over the next couple of weeks, and we're potentially looking at the 3rd, 4th, or 5th of December for opening day, but it's all weather-dependent at this point."

Montage Mountain also has new technology for this upcoming season. You can buy your ticket online, scan your barcode, and avoid the long lines at the ticket window and the lift line.

"It's definitely a more efficient way to get people up onto the lift and enjoy more runs out on the snow," Slivinski said.

As the ski season inches closer, the resort is looking for winter enthusiasts to help those customers who may not be so tech-savvy.

"hiring for the winter, so this Saturday from 11 to 3 inside the lodge, we have a job fair," Slivinski said. "We encourage people to come up and check out what open positions there are."