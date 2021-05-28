Time to fire up the grill: Meat market busy ahead of holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the start of cookout season for many of us, and this year, people are looking to grill for more than just their quarantine crew.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Staff at Trovato's Meat Market in Clarks Summit have been busy all week filling orders and helping customers stock up for a big weekend of grilling, this year, with more guests at their cook-outs.

"People are getting out more and having gatherings, bigger gatherings, you know, people are excited because they've been cooped up for so long," said owner Brian Chirg.

Debbie Suprick and her husband are planning to work around the weather this weekend to smoke a brisket.

"It's the best meat around, you can't beat it!" she said.

Staffing shortages at meat processing plants are creating a bit of sticker shock on certain items, but the regulars here, don't seem to mind.

"Prices are a little higher than they were even last year at this time, which concerns me a little bit, as far as beef prices, steak, stuff like that," said Chirg.

"You know what, it doesn't bother me. They always have a good deal, and whatever they charge, it's well worth it. They get the best meats in. That's why I come here!" said Ed Johnston of Ransom Township.

And not surprisingly, the owner says the most popular items on the menu this week are hot dogs and beef patties.

"I am going to get some of these sirloin beef patties, some of those super hot dogs probably, a pound of cheese to put on my hamburgers," said Johnston.

Rain or shine, there's no better way to kick off the summer season than with a hamburger and hot dog on the grill.