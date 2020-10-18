Time is ticking down on voter registration deadline

People who haven't registered have one more day to go to PA Voter Services and enter in their personal information.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Record-breaking numbers of Pennsylvanians are registered to vote in next months presidential election

"I'm ready to go," said Joe Kacaba of Taylor. "I'm ready to go"

About a quarter of all Pennsylvania voters have requested a total of 2.5 million mail-in ballots.

"I've dealt with the pandemic for a while, and it was scary for a lot of people in the medical field," said Dawn Casella, who is a nurse. "I felt it was safer for me to mail in the ballot, and I don't feel like there was anything wrong with the integrity of it."

"I'm just gonna fill em out today when I get home and ship em on out!" one voter told Newswatch 16.

People who haven't registered have one more day to go to PA Voter Services and enter in their personal information.

Voter registration won't be complete until it's processed by your county elections office before midnight.

Registered voters have until October 27 to request a mail-in ballot.

The ballot needs to be returned to a county drop-box by 8 p.m. on election day, or postmarked by that time and received by the county elections office by November 6.

With many first-time voters taking to the polls our newsroom at WNEP has been fielding calls about where to cast your ballot in person.

To find your polling place, click here.

There you can type in your address and it will match you with your location.

"I'm gonna use the mask and I'm gonna vote in person because of all the problems that are occurring," Kacaba added. "You don't know whether or not you're gonna have a vote."

To find your voter registration status click here.