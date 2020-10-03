Three victims found at scene of Dunmore fire

The Lackawanna County D.A. confirmed the deaths Tuesday afternoon.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Authorities have found three victims inside a burned-out apartment building in Dunmore.

At about 3 p.m., police brought in a cadaver dog to help them with their search, and around 4 p.m., they found the body of the third victim in a collapsed area of the building.

A woman and two children were killed in this fire. Four others who lived there escaped the flames overnight and were taken to area hospitals.

An excavator pulled delicately at the walls of the burned-out apartment home along Wheeler Avenue in Dunmore. It cleared a path for the coroner and firefighters to recover the bodies of the people who did not survive the flames.

"We have confirmed that three individuals perished in the fire," said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Two people -- a woman and a child -- were found in the front room of the third-floor apartment. A cadaver dog was called in to search for the remains of the third victim. That child was discovered in a collapsed area in the back of the building.

"You see people coming and going all the time. I didn't know them personally. I knew children lived there and I think that's why it's upsetting me more. Everyone's life is valuable but knowing children, they had no chance. It's just breaking my heart," Julie Frick said.

Neighbors tell us the heat from the fire was intense and burned for hours overnight. Four tenants were able to get out but were taken to hospitals, one to a burn center in the Lehigh Valley.

Neighbors also say a motorcycle club recently took over the bottom floor and were making renovations. Fire marshals from the state police will work to determine what caused the fire.

A couple who moved out of the third-floor unit last year came by to take stock of their former home.

"If we would have been in there, we would have been dead. We would have been dead. My children, myself and my husband, we would have been dead," said former resident Alicia Farrington.

"There's no smoke alarms in that house, one way in and one way out, and the stairs are small and rickety, they're wooden stairs," said former resident Timothy Mitz.

Dunmore's mayor says the building passed a code inspection earlier this year. Officials from the Lackawanna County district attorney's office were on scene all day.

"We investigate cause and origin of every fire of this nature. When there's a death, we're concerned. And now, we're in the beginning stages of this investigation," Powell said.