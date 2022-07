Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 near Moosic.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning on the southbound side near Moosic.

State police say three people went to the hospital.

Troopers say two vehicles collided, but they're not sure how it happened.

Traffic was down to one lane but has since reopened.