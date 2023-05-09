Three sentenced for Scranton shooting

Three people were sentenced Tuesday after gunfire in Scranton back in 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say a man and a woman were shot after a fight broke out along wheeler avenue back in 2020.

On Tuesday, Nathaniel Mungin Sr. was sentenced to up to 23 months in prison with the remaining time under house arrest for time already served.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated assault charges.

His son, Nathanial Mungin Jr., will spend one year on probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

Tawana Mintz was also sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to hindering prosecution.

Three other people were sentenced earlier this year for their involvement in the violence in Scranton.