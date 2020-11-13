Three restaurants in Lackawanna County temporarily closed due to coronavirus

State Street Grill, Vine Cafe, and Backyard Ale House are the latest restaurants to close due to exposure and positive cases of COVID-19.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was the news no business wants to tell its customers: temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Vine Cafe in Scranton had a temporarily closed sign in the window. The cafe's Facebook page cited an employee's family member testing positive.

Backyard Ale House on Linden Street is also closed because of an employee's exposure to a positive case.

State Street Grill in Clarks Summit posted to Facebook that one of its employees tested positive.

Amanda Kettell is a waitress at the Silver Spoon Diner next door to State Street, and hearing that the neighboring business had to shut down was disheartening.

"That's the scariest thing. It's right there. That could be us. That could be us tomorrow," said Kettell.

Kettell says she's noticed each week that the diner isn't nearly as busy as it has been in the last few weeks. She fears that customers are staying home and that another shutdown isn't far off.

"it's really scary. I'm scared. I don't want to shut down again. This is our livelihood. It's scary to think that the cases are rising again, and it could shut down," continued Kettell.

But not all restaurants are fearful of a shutdown. Da Vinci's owner says he feels that a shutdown would help them in the long run.

"Until this blows over or something, this is, monetarily speaking, I can't afford it. Healthwise, it's a bad situation," said Da Vinci Pizza owner Frank Mazzone.

Mazzone says while he loves his job, he feels a shutdown might be safer for everyone. He worries for his staff and customers each day and hopes for a solution soon.

"We need something. We can't infect people. It's not good. I can't put a bubble around the whole pizza place. It's impossible," Mazzone continued.