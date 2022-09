The crash shut down all lanes of the Scranton Carbondale Highway for a time.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Three people are hospitalized after a head-on crash in Lackawanna County.

In happened around 3 p.m. on the Scranton Carbondale Highway in Dickson City.

