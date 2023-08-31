Three officers hailed as heroes after water rescue in Lackawanna County

Officers from Dickson City and Throop jumped into action Wednesday evening to save a girl from being swept away by the rushing waters of the Lackawanna River.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — This section of the Lackawanna River separates the boroughs of Dickson City and Throop but on Wednesday, the police departments were brought together. Around 5 o'clock, people in the area called 9-1-1 when they heard the cries of two young girls. Throop Police officer Frank Tanana along with Dickson City officers Zach Sawyer and John Wilson got to the river and saw one of the girls clinging to a tree branch across the rushing waters. The three officers quickly jumped into action.

"I jumped over the guardrail. We went down the riverbank and that's where she was. She was probably 10-15 feet from shore," said Officer Tanana.

Dickson City Police Chief Will Bilinski spoke with both officers after the incident. He says it was a coordinated team effort to get the girl out of the water safely.

"When officers stayed on shore to direct the other officer over he drove around to the other side of the river and jumped in the river. If that child let go, the other officer was willing to jump in. So I would've had two officers in the river," said Chief Bilinski.

Bilinski says they're familiar with this part of the river and its a popular spot for fishing and even kids to play in the water. He says the officers had to act fast, because of the strong current.

"The night before we had a heavy thunderstorm, the waters raised the pace of the river quickened, and that became a various very dangerous situation," said Bilinski.

Officers Sawyer and Tanana were able to get the girl and themselves out of the water to safety. Officer Tanana knows how dangerous it was to jump into rushing waters, but he is thankful it didn't end up in tragedy.

"Was it a smart thing to do? Probably not in hindsight at all but when it's a kid, you do what you've got to do," said Tanana.