Police say Nasir Williams shot and killed a woman on South Main Avenue in Scranton in June of 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three men involved in a homicide last year have agreed to plead guilty.

Williams agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder.

Two other men involved, Londell Wright and Rashawn Henry, agreed to plead guilty to criminal conspiracy.

Two juveniles were charged.