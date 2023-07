Officials say approximately nine people were involved, their conditions are not known.

JERMYN, Pa. — A crash closed a road in Lackawanna County.

The three-vehicle crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Heart Lake Road and Lakeland Drive, in Scott Township.

That road is back open again after the crash.