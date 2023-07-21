Three brothers sentenced after sexual assaulting teenage girls

Investigators say the three assaulted several victims in the early 2000s at a store in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Three brothers will spend years behind bars for sexually assaulting teenage girls at a game store in Lackawanna County.

In October, Sean, Damien, and Rian Mancuso were all convicted on charges related to sexual assault.

The former owner, Sean, will spend up to 17 years behind bars.

Damien was sentenced to spend up to 10 years in prison, Rian will serve about a year.