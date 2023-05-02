Three arrested after alleged break-in and beating

Police say the trio beat a man in an apartment in Olyphant Saturday morning.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Three men are locked up after an alleged assault and burglary in Lackawanna County.

Police arrested Wayne Stivala, 30; Matthew Zeller, 35; and Robert Panetti, 38; after an alleged break-in and beating in Olyphant last Saturday.

Court papers indicate that the three men showed up at an apartment on Grant Street in Olyphant. Police say they kicked in the door, beat, and strangled a man there before leaving the house.

A neighbor called 911.

Police say Stivala had a verbal argument with the victim earlier that morning.

All three are in the Lackawanna County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing next week.