Thousands of flags retired in Lackawanna County

Ceremonies like this one weren't held last year because of the pandemic, and organizers say that created a backlog.

JESSUP, Pa. — Flag Day is on Monday, and a scout troop in Lackawanna County wanted to commemorate the holiday by properly retiring the flags.

When Scout Troop 34 started planning its flag retirement ceremony, they expected to receive a few dozen old American flags. Instead, they received more than 8,000 flags.

But the scouts were happy to step up.

"In the initial planning stages, it was going to be nothing more than a simple get-together and a proper retirement. It evolved into a little bit more. We involved veterans organizations and the community into what you see today," said Tony Kniolek, scoutmaster.

Members of the community could drop off tattered flags, and the troop worked with veterans groups to collect old flags from veterans' graves and replace them with new ones.

"I guess we couldn't ask for a better troop of boys," said Paul Yakamabich with Olyphant Legion Post 327.

The veterans say it was nice to see young people take the initiative to care for the flag.

"All our guys are getting a little bit older. They did all the collection of the old flags, placing new flags and markers. We certainly appreciate that from our legion," said Yakamabich.

In order to be properly retired, the flags had to be burned. The Scouts practiced ahead of time to make sure the burning was done safely.

They say it's a task well worth the extra care.