THON participants ready to lace up dancing shoes

DUNMORE, Pa. — After going virtual last year, Penn State's dance marathon, known as THON, is back in person this weekend.

Penn State Scranton is one of the 20 campuses participating in THON this weekend to raise money for childhood cancer patients.

THON is a dance marathon that goes for more than 46 hours and is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.

"Here on campus, there are anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 students that are involved," said Zachary Zapico, a THON dancer.

Penn State students across Pennsylvania are raising funds and awareness for thousands of Four Diamonds families across the state. Each family has a child receiving cancer treatment at Penn State Health children's hospital.

"To spread awareness of childhood cancer and the fight that we are taking on and to support those families to alleviate the stress during and after their battle," explained Megan Dalo, a public relations captain.

But THON isn't just this weekend.

"We work year-round to plan for this event, but we also have a lot of events throughout the year," Dalo said.

The students put on 5K races, carnivals, and hair donation events throughout the year.

Zachary Zapico, a senior at Penn State, just shaved his head to remind the children and their families they are not battling cancer alone.

"A main support network for the families going through their struggles. It's incredible; it's heartbreaking at times. But there's no better feeling."

Last year, THON raised more than $10 million with a virtual event. But the dollar amount isn't the main priority for these college kids.

"Honestly, the number is just a number. As long as we're providing the emotional support for them, that is what our goal is for the entire year," said Alyssa Bielinski, special events director.

You don't have to go to state college to be a part of THON. Stay tuned for our THON special airing on Saturday at 7 p.m. on WNEP 2.