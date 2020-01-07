Troopers: Former Scranton cop threatened other members of the department

Former Cpl. Thomas McDonald was fired last month. He faces several counts of threats and harassment.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former member of the Scranton Police Department is charged with making threats against other members of the force.

Thomas McDonald is charged with four counts of harassment and four counts of making terroristic threats. The alleged threatening text messages were made to members of the Scranton Police Special Operations Group (SOG).

McDonald is a former Scranton Police corporal and was a SOG member for 15 years where he acted as a sniper and firearms instructor.

He was fired last month after being on leave for a period of time.