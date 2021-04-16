Third Thursdays: Lackawanna County business owners join forces to bring in more customers

After a year of struggles from the pandemic, some businesses in Lackawanna County joined forces to help draw in more customers.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It's no secret that many businesses have struggled over the last year because of COVID-19.

So, business owners in one Lackawanna County community joined forces to help draw in more customers.

The first-ever Third Thursday in the Queen City was held in Olyphant Thursday night.

About 10 stores and restaurants teamed up for the event.

Each business had its own special giveaways, and shoppers found free street entertainment and fine arts displays throughout the borough.

"Olyphant is going through a bit of a renaissance, we have a lot of boutiques, a lot of pubs, a lot of eateries, galleries, so the turn out has been fabulous, and I'm really glad to see a lot of people coming to our beautiful borough," said organizer Kim Evans.