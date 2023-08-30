Thieves break in and steal equipment, inspection stickers from auto repair shops in West Scranton

Scranton Police are investigating two break-ins auto repair businesses after employees discover damage.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You can still see the broken window at Lou's Service Station along Lafayette Street in West Scranton. Sometime overnight, thieves broke in. Employees noticed the glass was shattered and the place ransacked.

"They took the stuff that we use every day to make a living off and our inspection stickers as well as a couple of computers, air guns, air ratchet wrenches," said Paul Hardziewicz.

Bob Fletcher says the same thing happened at his auto repair shop, not far away on Jackson Street.

"Kicked and broke right through the front pane of glass and kind of shambled through everything until they figured out what they wanted," said Fletcher.

Thieves also got away with inspection stickers from Fletcher's Hill Top Service. Bob Fletcher's family has owned this shop for more than 50 years.

Bob says they are closed for the week, but the loss of the inspection stickers will still be a problem when he reopens.

"We had quite a few lined up for inspections already so we'll have time to clean up obviously," said Fletcher.

Unfortunately for employees at Lou's, they had a busy schedule this week.

"The end of the month, last minute people getting their inspections done. This is one of the mechanics' busiest times of the month," said Hardziewicz.

It's unclear how many inspection stickers the thieves got away with from garages and there's no timeline for when they can be replaced.

"We'll have to contact our alliance officer, truancy officer that takes care of his stuff and tell them what happened," Fletcher said.