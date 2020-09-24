x
Thick smoke in Lackawanna County

Officials say railroad ties caught fire in Moosic on Thursday afternoon.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A plume of thick black smoke was seen Thursday afternoon coming from a wooded area in Lackawanna County.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 that railroad ties are on fire.

Crews were called out to a fire off Powder Mill Road in Moosic around 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.