Therapy in a time of social distancing

Virtual therapy is called Telehealth, and one therapist in Lackawanna County is certified in it, and certified to train others on it, too.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Therapists are considered essential employees, and are allowed to be working right now; many, like Maryellen Evers, are doing virtual appointments for the safety of their patients.

"It was like 'okay I need to keep me okay to keep everyone else okay,' so that's when all of my folks, I shared with them, we're going virtual," she said.

Maryellen Evers is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Certified Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor. She works at Refice and Associates in Dickson City. But now, her spare bedroom is her office-space. And a typical day for the licensed therapist is now virtual sessions with clients and going on Facebook Live to offer advice for people who may be struggling during this unprecedented time. It's the perfect job for Evers, because long before the pandemic, she was already certified in what's called Telehealth, working with patients, virtually.

"Our motto is expect the unexpected when you do Telehealth, because anything can happen. At the click of a button, the patient goes away," she explained.

Evers is not only trained in Telehealth, but she's also trained in training others on it. So she just started a four week course, training more than 20 therapists in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

"A lot of people in the field are really scrambling right now to try to provide it for their patients. I'm constantly talking about 'just because I can do it, should I do it?' And how do you do it safely, ethically, and legally?"

Evers says there are a lot of differences between face to face and virtual therapy. And for a therapist who may have never done it before, she is concerned about what would happen if there is an emergency.

"I know what I'm going to do, I'm going to call 911. If I'm doing it online with someone, do I know where they're at, are they alone, how do I contact someone to keep them safe or get help to them? There's a lot of those little things that you don't think is going to happen but very well could," she said.

Once a therapist complete's Maryellen's four week course, they will have a certificate in Telehealth.