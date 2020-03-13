Theaters staying open during coronavirus ... for now

The Scranton Cultural Center and The Dietrich Theater both facing uncertainty after Governor Wolf's restrictions on public gatherings.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The seats are empty here inside the Scranton Cultural Center and with the coronavirus outbreak rapidly spreading, the theater could stay this way.

General manager John Cardoni says with Governor's Wolf's banning of gatherings of more than 250 people, it's now up in the air whether the show will go on here for its upcoming Broadway Theater League's performance of The Buddy Holly Show.

"We've passed along the governor's advice given today, just in his recent press conference about canceling events that are 250 or more and we're waiting to hear back from them," said Cardoni. "But we're pretty sure everyone's going to follow the most common sense approach and that is to protect everyone."

Over at the Broadway Theater League's office just down the street on North Washington Avenue in downtown Scranton, Frank Blasi says the fact that the coronavirus has shut down Broadway in New York City speaks to how serious this infection has become.

"For them to go black for a period of time like they are, now until April the 12th, it's really going to cause, disrupt a lot of lives. Not only the actors and the stagehands but the people that are there in New York that go to Broadway every day," said Blasi.

The Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock is on the final day of its winter film festival, which despite the coronavirus, the executive director says was a success.

Executive director Erica Rogler says she realizes the situation has escalated since the festival kicked off three weeks.

For now, the theater will continue operations, but patrons should check the Dietrich's website for any changes.

"We're following all protocols by the CDC, the department of health, local government as well," said Rogler.