The show will go on: Dunmore Cemetery Tour continues

Despite the health crisis, the popular guided visit through the cemetery in Lackawanna County will happen this year, but with some changes.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A popular tradition in part of Lackawanna County will continue this year, despite the health crisis.

The annual Dunmore Cemetery Tour is happening this year, but with some changes.

“This is my 22nd year doing tours here at the Dunmore Cemetery in one form or another. The majority of my cast, the Dearly Departed Players, many of them have been with me for 15 years. We usually do a walk-through tour," said Julie Esty, Dunmore Cemetery tour director.

Actors and actresses from The Dearly Departed Players will still be performing, bringing local history to life as they have for years, but this year’s tour will be just one day: Sunday, October 4, and instead of walking through the cemetery, people will drive through.

“It’s just amazing how willing to help others people are and a lot of people are doing it because they want to see something succeed in a year when a lot of things are canceled," said Esty.

Organizers said it has been a tough year for so many people and that is exactly why they wanted to cancel this event.

Admission is free but they ask for donations to the WNEP Feed A Friend program.