The return of 'Miss Cougar' and Valley View drill team

After a three-decade hiatus, Valley View High School has a drill team and a new Miss Cougar.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The Valley View High School color guard team and the drill team went through their routine outside the high school on Monday.

It may seem insignificant to some, but the drill team and Miss Cougar haven't been a part of a Valley View halftime show since 1992. With the effort and push from a group of people in the community, they are back.

"Over the last few years, it's really gained some momentum. The board decided to bring this team together and get them out here. We're excited to give these students an opportunity to shine," said Valley View High School Principal Larry Pegula.

The team of 12 girls is coached by Nicole Charles, who has a deep connection to this program and wants to see it rise to its former glory. Charles was Miss Cougar in 1991.

"I am truly honored to bring this back. I was so excited when I was offered the position because I bleed blue and gold, true and true, and we are so excited to bring this team back."

Tryouts for the new Miss Cougar were held earlier this summer, and junior Summer Chapman will be the first to lead the team on the field in 30 years.

"I've never been this honored with something, but it really means so much to me," Chapman said.

The girls have been practicing since July and have had the support of the community and some special alumni.

"We had former drill members stop in and cheer us along and tell us how excited they are and can't wait to see us on the field," Charles said.

"I'm really excited for this Friday for the first game and to have everyone see what the drill team and Miss Cougar really are," Chapman added.

The girls will debut at Henzes Memorial Stadium as Valley View hosts Crestwood on Friday.