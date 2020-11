The Ballet Theatre of Scranton adjusted how their annual show is watched due to the pandemic.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A Christmas classic gets a pandemic spin.

The Ballet Theatre of Scranton presented its 45 annual performance of The Nutcracker Friday night.

The production is being shown at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City.

Admission is free, so gather up the family and view visions of sugarplums on the big screen!