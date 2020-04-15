The importance of making a will in uncertain times

No one wants to think about passing away, but financial experts stress planning for the worst can make all the difference in an emergency.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Planning and preparing the necessary paperwork in case something happens to you can make it a lot easier for your family.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to understand that now is the right time to gather the proper information.

Michael Barry with the Insurance Information Institute says that while many people fear having this conversation with their loved one, it is something that should be done.

"The COVID-19 crisis has got people thinking about their own mortality and these conversations are going to be easier to have now, given what's going on and I think people are trying to figure out, do they have their financial affairs in order, God forbid, they become ill and die."

Although this may seem intimidating, attorney Tullio DeLuca of Scranton says the easiest and first place to start is to organize your documents.

"Your life insurance policies, your 401k, retirement benefits, make sure the beneficiaries are designated properly, because if they're not, then you need to make those changes right now," DeLuca said.

Other documents you may want to get in order are your personal and financial records, your will, power of attorney, and even outline your funeral or memorial service.

Both agencies say that once you have these documents in place and they are updated, it's important to put them in a safe place and tell one of your loved ones where they can find them.

"I would say a good rule of thumb is to have all of your important papers, in the house if at all possible, in one place," Barry explained.

"Tell a family member this is what, these are where the documents are right because you don't want to lock the documents up in a safety deposit box or somewhere where nobody can or hide it so nobody knows where it is," DeLuca added.