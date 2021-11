Shoppers scramble as the last weekend before Thanksgiving comes to a close.

SCRANTON, Pa. — You know the holidays are around the corner when shoppers begin to fill the aisles of grocery stores.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Schiff's on North Main Avenue in Scranton on Sunday.

There were lines at the register with people gathering all the ingredients needed for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Managers say they expect to remain just as busy every day leading up to Thanksgiving on Thursday.