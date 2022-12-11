Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton

The food drive runs through Sunday as well as next weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community.

2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive.

Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Scranton Department of Public Works building on Poplar Avenue.

All donations will go to the Little Sisters of the Poor to help those in need this Thanksgiving

"A lot of people are hurting right now, you know, everything is tight. Gas is up, bills are up, there are people going without food, so every little bit that we can do, we try to give back," said Bruce Fenton, I.A.M. Local 2305 Vice President.

The food drive is also taking place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and resumes next Saturday and Sunday at the same time in Scranton.