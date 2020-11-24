Thanksgiving dinners in high demand

For two years in a row, the Catholic Social Services office in Carbondale has served Thanksgiving dinners to those in need. This year nothing has changed.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Ahead of the holiday, dozens of volunteers worked to distribute Thanksgiving dinners to adult families in need.

It's the second year that the Catholic Social Services in Carbondale can give back to those in the community, along with help from volunteers at the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 2 and the United Methodist Church of Carbondale.

But the pandemic did change the way the giveaway was run.

"Normally, we would be operating from inside, and you know, we have a waiting area, and at least people could be a little more comfortable, but It is what it is," said Michelle Santanna, supervisor of the Catholic Social Services Carbondale office. "Masks are required, you know, social distancing, it's challenging, but we're managing,"

To help with social distancing, families were given a three-hour window to pick up their food.

Turkey, stuffing, gravy, and more delicious items were put into bags — all the fixings for a perfect Thanksgiving Dinner.

"It's just nice that we can do it. It's a very good community up here," said Joe Loftus, a volunteer with The Catholic Social Services Carbondale office.

This year, nearly 150 families benefited from the distribution, triple the number the organization was able to serve last year.

Those who received meals are grateful that even in the middle of a pandemic, help like this still exists.

"It's a godsend. I don't know where I would have turned without this today. Normally, I'm not the guy to come down to a place like this. I leave it for somebody else. But this year with the COVID, it knocked me out of the water," said Harry Sinawa from Waymart.

"It helps a lot, especially when you're trying to buy groceries and then to try and fit this in, you know, it's just a lot," said Crystal Ondrako from Carbondale.

Catholic Social Services in Carbondale is already gearing up for Christmas with its Toys for Tots distribution. Sign-ups for the upper valley region begin November 30 and end December 4.